Belcampo, pioneer of hyper-sustainable, organic, grass-fed and -finished, and Certified Humane meats, broths, and jerky, just launched its new Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast and Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs, perfect for anyone looking to make healthy meals in the kitchen a little bit easier. Lightly seasoned with only the cleanest ingredients, these new items provide a convenient, better-for-you option for families and health-conscious foodies interested in having access to high-quality, pasture-raised meats in a pre-seasoned format that can be delivered straight to their doors.

“When it comes to your typical pre-seasoned chicken, many of these products are made with additives, sugars, unhealthy oils and preservatives,” said Anya Fernald, co-founder of Belcampo. “That’s why we’ve been working towards creating free-range proteins that not only taste amazing, but are also made with ingredients aligned with the values of our regeneratively pasture-based ranches.”

Belcampo Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast and Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs, which include a mix of thighs and drumsticks, are made with pasture-raised, Certified Humane chicken with climate-positive, regenerative farming methods from Belcampo’s partner farm, Big Bluff Ranch. Simply marinated with lemon juice, black pepper, lemon peel, garlic, onion and turmeric, both seasoned cuts are crafted to perfection and can be easily prepared in the oven for a protein addition to your salad or served as a main entree. With few ingredients and no added sugar, these two products are ideal for quick family meals and paleo- or keto-friendly dishes that anyone will enjoy. Additional details include:

Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Breast (SRP: $16.99) – tender, juicy chicken breasts with a lemon zest; perfect protein for salads, sandwiches, tacos or on its own

Seasoned Lemon Pepper Chicken Legs (SRP: $16.99) – tasty, fall-off-the-bone meat including thighs and drumsticks; best for a chicken wing appetizer or snack

Belcampo’s new seasoned offerings and full product portfolio are available to purchase online at www.belcampo.com/shop with nationwide shipping. For more information about Belcampo, please visit www.belcampo.com.