Starting with only two employees in 2008, Green Energy Biofuel has become an innovative alternative fuels company that refines and recycles fats, oils, and grease (FOG) and other food products from kitchens and food manufacturers. Originally operating only in South Carolina, Green Energy Biofuel now services more than 2,000 restaurants, schools and recycling centers, across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. For the past 6 years, GEB has put a focus on processing the FOG waste from food processors and industrial plants. In the summer of 2018, GEB’s third processing plant was built just outside of Aiken, SC. There they process 50 million gallons of FOG a year. GEB has a large fleet of tanker trucks that can ship and receive 6,000 gallons per load, and that plant has a rail spur just below one of the largest and well-manned switching yard adjacent to their private nine car rail spur, allowing GEB to ship and receive up to 25,000 gallons per load anywhere in the US.

To provide for industrial plants, Green Energy Biofuel diverse 36,000-square-foot facility can accept multiple forms of liquid and semiliquid waste such as FOG, DAF sludge, emulsions, and wastewater. To meet the needs of food processors, GEB will accept production overrun, warehouse and food production waste. GEB will then upcycle a company’s waste into new valued product which will provide biofuel feedstocks with a custom FFA blend for biodiesel plants all over the East coast. GEB also focuses on identifying new efficiencies to handle a company’s waste streams, thus reducing their production costs and overhead. Within their robust processing facility, GEB can accept and upcycle 1 million pounds of finished product a week, with the potential to quadruple that amount without any investment.

Green Energy Biofuel believes in Reduce-Reuse-Recycle principals and applies them in any way they can. As a result, GEB has created something new, which offers a vast amount of services, specializing in custom blends of feedstock designed to meet the specific needs of eco-friendly clients. In doing so, GEB has made itself capable of accepting a wide variety of waste streams from industrial facilities requiring high volume disposal. Moreover, Green Energy Biofuel is certified according to the Renewable Energy Directive (RED, 2009/28/EC) of the European Parliament and the Council on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources. They comply with the certification system - International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) which is approved by the European Commission. Green Energy Biofuels complies with the US Environmental Protection Agency's Renewable Fuel Standard Program as required under 40 CFR 80.1454(d)(4).

