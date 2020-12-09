Madison Chemical introduces Pure-OX FOAM, a peroxide-based foaming detergent specifically formulated for tough organic soils on equipment or floors, walls, ceilings, shelves and other surfaces within meat & poultry processing environments. With the self-foaming characteristics of peroxide, Pure-OX FOAM provides cleaning power and convenience in a single package. Once the powerful oxidation reaction is complete, the degradation products are oxygen and water, so Pure-OX FOAM will not add salt, or conductivity to water discharge, nor will it impact wastewater pretreatment operations. Ideal for foam cleaning, it readily breaks down proteins, fats, greases, oils and other organic soils found in food and beverage processing facilities, especially dairy, poultry, wine, meat processing, and more.

All ingredients in Pure-OX FOAM are GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) or have prior-sanctioned FDA approval for direct or indirect incidental food contact. Suggested concentrations of approximately (1) to (5) % by volume, in water from cold to 150°F, with exact dilutions and temperatures dependent on specific applications, product residue type, and soil load.

This chlorine-free, high-foaming cleaning product is noncorrosive to aluminum and stainless steel when used as directed.

Before using Pure-OX FOAM, food products and packaging materials must be removed from the room or carefully protected. After use, all surfaces in the area must be thoroughly rinsed with potable water.

Standard Operating Procedures may need to be developed for specific concentration and temperature. Madison Chemical Representatives are available to assist.

For additional information, visit www.MadChem.com