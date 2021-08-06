Madison Chemical ProClean FOAMING ACID is a high foaming, concentrated blend of acids and surfactants which penetrates and removes films, oxide, milkstone, and other soil from dairy and food processing equipment. This NSF registered product is ideal as an acid cleaner (A3) on all surfaces in and around food and beverage processing areas and is not intended for direct food contact. It can be applied by manual, foam, or immersion methods. When used in a “foam generator” it produces thick, stable, wet foam necessary for cleaning while reducing dry-out or run-off. It cleans all ferrous and stainless surfaces, particularly vertical and overhead surfaces, and those not easily cleaned by other methods. ProClean FOAMING ACID rinses easily with potable water and without streaking.

When used according to manufacturer’s instructions, it is safe to use on stainless steel alloys, with controlled etch on aluminum, copper and ferrous alloys. There is no residue or odor noticeable after use when used as directed. Product is generally used at ambient temperatures to 160°F, with exact dilutions dependent on specific application requirements. Madison Chemical representatives are available to design a program to meet most cleaning and sanitation needs.

Madison Chemical is a chemical formulator which provides; cleaning, sanitation, maintenance, and surface preparation products for the food and beverage processing industries, craft breweries, pulp and paper, metalworking, industrial maintenance, transportation, wastewater treatment, winery, and other industries. Since 1947 they have served customers from their Madison, IN headquarters and through a nationwide network of Direct Technical Sales Representatives. For additional information visit www.madchem.com.