Madison Chemical ProClean CIP ACID is a concentrated, low-to-moderate foaming blend of acids and surfactants which penetrates and removes films, oxide, milkstone, and other soil from dairy and food processing equipment. This NSF registered product is ideal as an acid cleaner (A3) on all surfaces in and around food and beverage processing areas and is not intended for direct food contact. It can be used in most circulation systems to clean tanks, pipes, and equipment-in-place. Pro-Clean CIP ACID is used periodically to remove films, oxide, and scale by manual application. It can also be used as a neutralizer and brightener following alkaline cleaning of high temperature-short time pasteurizers. It is safe to use on stainless steel metals when used as directed. ProClean CIP ACID rinses easily with potable water and without streaking.

There is no residue or odor noticeable after use when used as directed. Product is generally used at ambient temperatures to 160°F, with exact dilutions dependent on specific application requirements. Periodic use at higher concentrations ensures removal of scale. Madison Chemical representatives are available to design a program to meet most cleaning and sanitation needs.

Madison Chemical is a chemical formulator which provides; cleaning, sanitation, maintenance, and surface preparation products for the food and beverage processing industries, craft breweries, pulp and paper, metalworking, industrial maintenance, transportation, wastewater treatment, winery, and other industries. Since 1947 they have served customers from their Madison, IN headquarters and through a nationwide network of Direct Technical Sales Representatives. For additional information visit www.madchem.com, write to them at Madison Chemical Co., Inc., 3141 Clifty Drive, Madison, IN, 47250, call (812) 273-6000, or email solutions@madchem.com.

Source: Madison Chemical