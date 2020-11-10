Wixon, a custom taste provider to the food and beverage industry, recently expanded its sales team, adding Justin Hultman as National Accounts Manager. In his new position, he’s responsible for expanding and growing Wixon’s footprint within the company’s industrial products. Hultman brings 10-years of experience as a key account manager selling seasonings and flavors to large consumer packaged goods companies.

“We are very excited to have Justin join the Wixon sales team,” said Terry Yakes, director of sales, Industrial Ingredients. “His background of success and key account experience in our industry make him a great fit for our national account territory and customer base.”

Hultman is a graduate of the University of Nebraska in Omaha and resides there with his wife and three children. Active in his community as a youth softball coach, he is also an avid Nebraska football and Houston Astros fan.

