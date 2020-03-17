Wixon hires Dunn as national accounts manager

Wixon recently expanded its industrial ingredients sales team with the addition of veteran sales executive, Bill Dunn to the position of National Accounts Manager – Industrial Ingredients. “We are very excited to have Bill join the Wixon team,” said Terry Yakes, Director of Sales – Industrial Ingredients. “We feel Bill’s extensive background selling to the food industry will make him extremely successful in his new role.” Mr. Dunn will manage key accounts in the food ingredient space and report to Mr. Yakes.

Prior to joining Wixon, Dunn held sales positions with increasing responsibilities at companies, such as Mondelez International, Newly Weds Foods, and Finlay Tea Extracts. Additionally, he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Michigan State University. Dunn resides in the Chicago area with his family yet remains a loyal Spartans fan.

