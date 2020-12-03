Speed, flexibility and ease are paramount in today’s food processing environment. It’s more important than ever to work together efficiently to keep America’s food supply chain moving. With that in mind, Nutec Manufacturing recently collaborated with a meat processing customer to increase the flexibility of their Nutec formers. The new designs streamline food forming change-overs and eliminate hours of labor.

The newly designed Stand Alone Pack-Off Conveyor simply rolls up to the machine and quickly connects. If a food processor needs to switch from making stacked, boxed patties for foodservice to depositing products into trays and overwrapping for retail, they simply unplug the Pack-Off Conveyor, move the Tray Conveyor into place, make a few connections and they are up and running. It takes a matter of minutes vs. hours that were previously required to remove the machine-mounted conveyor. The same process is also possible for Nutec’s Shuttle Conveyor, Cuber and Flattener Accessories. The new design is a huge step toward making Nutec equipment even more flexible for today’s processors.

