Police have offered more details surrounding the death of an employee at a Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg, Miss., last week. Joel Velasco Toto, 33, died on December 16 after being injured at the plant the previous day. Police, according to AP reports, stated that the incident “involved known acquaintances, who were horse-playing with machinery in the facility when Toto was injured.”

It had been previously announced that Toto was seriously injured in the battery changing room of the plant. The employee was transported to Forrest General Hospital and died following surgery. The Forrest County Coroner told the Hattiesburg American that the cause of death was abdominal and pelvic trauma caused by a compressed air injury.

Source: AP News via Lexington Herald-Leader