George’s Inc., a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated company, has announced two internal promotions, as Devin Cole has been named Chief Operating Officer and Susan White has been named Chief Administrative Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

“Along with the contribution of our over 7,000 team members, Devin and Susan have been instrumental in our company’s growth and expanded position in the marketplace,” said Charles George, Co-CEO & President, George’s. “We look forward to their continual leadership and guidance in making our portfolio even more robust while providing enhanced opportunities for those within our company.”

As the new Chief Operating Officer, Devin Cole will provide leadership across Sales, Marketing, Research and Development, Operations and Supply Chain teams. He previously held the position of Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer.

In her newly expanded role, Susan White will serve as both the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Susan will provide leadership to George’s Finance, Accounting, Information Technology, Human Resources, and Environmental, Health and Safety teams.

“We are excited about the opportunity to promote these positions from within our organization. Our culture, family values, and ability to collaborate as a team and work together is what has made our business strong for nearly 100 years,” said Carl George, Co-CEO & President, George’s. “Both Devin and Susan understand what makes our company unique and I look forward to our continued work together.”

For more information visit www.GeorgesInc.com.

Source: George’s Inc.