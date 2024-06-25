CloverLeaf Animal Welfare Systems has made strides in its global expansion efforts with the promotion of Lauren Davis to president and appointment of Jamee Eggers as the new chief operating officer. Davis, who has been with CloverLeaf since its inception, will continue to co-lead the company alongside CEO Jason McAlister. Eggers joins the team with over 15 years of experience in livestock production and animal welfare.

McAlister said, “As we persist in expanding our presence across global markets, Jamee's expertise and passion promise to be pivotal in steering our organization towards greater innovation and scale.”

Prior to joining the CloverLeaf team, Eggers served as the producer education director at the Iowa Pork Producers Association, where she was responsible for producer-driven programs in the areas of swine production, health and well-being.

Before her tenure at IPPA, she served as the animal welfare manager at the National Pork Board, where she oversaw the technical content for quality assurance programs and scientific animal welfare research, and facilitated the producer-led task force regarding the common swine industry audit. She is a Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization foundation auditor and holds several animal welfare certifications within the law enforcement community. Additionally, Eggers has produced meaningful results for livestock and food producers of all sizes with Rafter J Consulting. The Cloverleaf team believes Eggers' background brings the right combination of skills and experience to help the organization to provide value to its existing and new customers.

McAlister said, “Well known in the industry, Jamee brings a wealth of knowledge to the team, her commitment to customer solutions promises to deliver the common sense results the market is seeking”

Source: CloverLeaf Animal Welfare Systems