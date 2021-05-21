Fully automatic Rollstock Vacuum Packaging Machines offer simple reliability in low cost machines. Now they are available with faster cycle times and improved performance! Manufactured in Kansas City using inexpensive off-the-shelf North American parts, these packaging machines are readily available and provide reduced cost of ownership.

Available in a variety of web widths from 285 mm to 459 mm, all Rollstock machines feature programmable PLC controls with readable diagnostics and a vacuum leak check program. State-of-the-art Allen Bradley controls are also available. Larger cut-offs and web widths are available upon request. The chain system is guided and has an auto tensioning system to reduce stretch and wear. Dies are manufactured in Rollstock’s facility from solid aluminum block and lifted by a triple knee lever system, driven by a 4-inch air cylinder with variable height control. Each machine comes with training from a factory technician and a one-year warranty or 1 million cycle warranty – whichever comes first.

In addition to these standard features, Rollstock, Inc. offers a variety of accessories such as flying or guillotine cross-cut knife systems, hole punching, photo electric registration, code dating, auto labeling and gas flushing for controlled or modified atmosphere packaging. The manufacturer offers 6 to 8 weeks delivery on standard machines.

