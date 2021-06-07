Norway-headquartered global sustainable technology company TOMRA Systems ASA has said current president and CEO, Stefan Ranstrand, will be replaced by Tove Andersen by November 1 this year at the latest.

Andersen joins TOMRA from global agricultural products and environmental protection agents provider YARA International where she is currently executive vice president Europe.

YARA International, which is also headquartered in Norway, has a turnover of US$12.9bn, around 16,000 employees, operations in more than 60 countries and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Commenting on her appointment, Andersen said, “I've seen the great work that TOMRA is doing to enable the circular economy while also ensuring resource responsibility and minimizing waste across the food, recycling and mining industries. It is really motivating to be joining TOMRA to lead the resource revolution.

“I’m very excited to take on the role as the new CEO of TOMRA. I’ve seen the impact TOMRA is making and to join this company with sustainability at the core of its strategy is a privilege.”

TOMRA was founded on an innovation in 1972 that began with the design, manufacturing and sale of reverse vending machines (RVMs) for automated collection of used beverage containers.

Today TOMRA provides technology-led solutions that enable the circular economy with advanced collection and sorting systems that optimize resource recovery and minimize waste in the food, recycling and, mining industries and is committed to building a more sustainable future.

Stefan Ranstrand, who has been TOMRA’s president and CEO since 2009, said, “I am thrilled to welcome Tove Andersen as the new CEO of TOMRA.

“Tove has vast international experience working for Yara, a company like TOMRA that has sustainability at the core of its strategy. I look forward to seeing the impact Tove will make in leading the resource revolution.

“The people of TOMRA are what make this company achieve great things for our planet. Tove shares our values of passion, innovation and responsibility. She will be a great leader to take TOMRA into the future.

“I am pleased to be able to personally welcome Tove to TOMRA and look forward to working alongside her during the transition.”

For further information about TOMRA, please see www.tomra.com.