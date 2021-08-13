Tomahawk Manufacturing is pleased to formally announce the acquisition of ICA Automation, based in LaGrange, Georgia. The result is the formation of Tomahawk Automation Solutions.

ICA Automation specializes in developing innovative automation solutions and leading-edge robotic technologies for food processing and industrial customers.

Tomahawk Automation Solutions has successfully designed, manufactured and installed the new Robotic Pack-Off System (RPO). This state-of-the-art robotics system provides the ability to pick and place a wide variety of fresh and frozen protein products in either single or stacked orientation. The RPO System improves efficiencies and throughput on a forming system line, lowering production costs, and improving safety while providing a solution to one of the greatest challenges facing most businesses – availability of labor.

With the addition of Tomahawk Automation Solutions, Tomahawk Manufacturing has further demonstrated their commitment to be a globally recognized leader in innovation equipment and technologies for the food processing industry and beyond.

Of the acquisition, Bob Tournour, President of Tomahawk said, “We are delighted to have ICA join the Tomahawk Family. We are excited about the capabilities, and expertise the ICA team has to offer, and we look forward to utilizing the synergy between the two organizations.”

For more information visit www.tomahawkmfg.com.