Simmons Knife & Saw is proud to announce its 75th anniversary as a bandknife and bandsaw blade manufacturer.

Simmons Knife & Saw originally began producing bread slicing blades and consumer cutlery in 1946. By 1953, Simmons’ leadership discerned a market shift toward welded Scallop bands for large-scale bread slicing operations. As a result, the business renewed its focus on the production of welded Scallop bandknife blades as well as new edge types for other emerging applications.

Since then, Simmons has moved its headquarters three times to allow for new lines of production and an increased number of employees. In addition to expanding domestic operations, the business has also invested more in international distributors and end-users through the placement of a sales manager in Europe. Today, Simmons Knife & Saw offers a wide range of products, including 21 unique edge types, for cutting, sawing, and slicing a variety of materials across more than a dozen industries.

“We couldn’t be more excited about reaching this great milestone,” said Colin Murphy, fourth-generation president & owner of Simmons. “I am so incredibly thankful to our loyal customers, many of whom have been with us for multiple decades, and our hard-working employees for helping us achieve and maintain this level of success for the past 75 years. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Throughout the past 75 years, Simmons Knife & Saw has emerged as one of the most prominent players in the foam fabrication industry, cultivated decades-long relationships with several different customers, and become synonymous with bandknife and bandsaw blade expertise across the globe. Simmons looks forward to continuing to challenge the status quo and finding new areas in the industrial sector that call for customized cutting solutions.

Source: Simmons Knife & Saw



