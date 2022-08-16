The International Poultry Expo is celebrating 75 years of trade show excellence to the poultry and egg industries. Sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), the first poultry convention was attended by 200 poultry leaders in Atlanta in 1948, with suppliers exhibiting in the halls of the convention hotel in the early years. From there, the event began its run of steadily growing and expanding year-after-year to become what is today’s annual International Poultry Expo.

From the beginning, USPOULTRY leaders recognized the importance of continuing education and technological advancements to keep up with the rapid changes occurring in the industry. This is demonstrated through the International Poultry Expo, the world’s largest gathering of poultry industry leaders and the most comprehensive display of the latest technology, equipment, supplies, and services used by poultry and egg companies.

As the largest annual trade show in the U.S. focused 100% on all aspects of the broiler, turkey, and egg industries, the International Poultry Expo expanded to incorporate other areas of related production and processing. In 2007, the American Feed Industry Association signed an agreement to join the International Feed Expo with the International Poultry Expo, and in 2013, the International Poultry Expo expanded again with the addition of the North American Meat Institute’s International Meat Expo.

The International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) is now the umbrella name for the three integrated trade shows, and IPPE is one of the top 30 largest events in the United States. With an anticipated 500,000-plus square feet of exhibits showcasing the newest and most innovative products and services for the poultry and egg, meat, and animal food industries, IPPE 2023 is expected to bring thousands of industry leaders from more than 110 countries.

The International Poultry Expo is one of the main sources of funding for USPOULTRY, whose mission is to progressively serve member companies through research, education, communication, and technical services. Association membership includes producers and processors of broilers, turkeys, ducks, eggs, and breeding stock, as well as allied firms. Funds generated from the International Poultry Expo are reinvested into programs and services that benefit all segments of the poultry and egg industries.

Source: IPPE