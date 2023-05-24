Wenzel’s Farm, an award-winning premium provider of high-quality, handcrafted, small batch meat snacks, is announcing that this August the company will be celebrating its 75th anniversary and has a full day of events planned. The public is welcome to join in the celebration.

“With our 75th Anniversary, we wanted to thank our employees, and community for all of their support of the years,” said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “As a company we couldn’t be more excited and honored to celebrate this incredible milestone.”

The 75th Anniversary celebration will take place on Saturday, August 19th in Marshfield, Wisc., at Wenzel’s Park. The day will kick off at noon and be filled with family-friendly games and activities and record-breaking events. Attendees are invited to watch and participate in a karaoke competition and see a free concert by nationally acclaimed and chart-topping sibling duo Jocelyn and Chris. Stay tuned to the Wenzel’s Farm website and social media channels for further announcements and additional events.

Over the past 75 years, Wenzel’s Farm has steadily grown from a local meat shop to a national brand available in over 8,000 retail locations. Throughout this growth, they have maintained their award-winning commitment to quality and community. Still based on the original farmstead, the company has continued to grow to meet the demand for their naturally hardwood smoked snack sticks and meat snacks. Most recently they added an additional 8,000 square feet to the facility in 2022. In that same year, they won two national awards - the CSP 2022 Retailer’s Choice Best New Products award in the Meat Snack category with their Smoked BBQ, as well as their Sweet and Spicy Beef Jerky, and then the Hot New Products Award from CStore Decisions in the meat snacks category with their new Dill Pickle flavored meat stick.

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties and 5 varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat that are seasoned and naturally hardwood smoked. This is a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Source: Wenzel's Farm