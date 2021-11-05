IPPE attendees are invited to visit Rollstock’s Booth #C-12405 to learn more about the company’s line of packaging equipment. At the International Production & Processing Exposition, Rollstock will showcase its RA-200 fully automatic Rollstock Vacuum Packaging Machine. The RA-200 is a thermoforming packaging machine for food, non-food and medical products. This machine is just 11.5 feet long and is perfect for entry-level packaging applications.

Featuring the same proven technology upon which Rollstock has built its reputation, this packaging machine has a much smaller footprint than standard rollstock machines. With solid frame (aluminum or stainless steel) construction, it is the toughest compact Rollstock machine available. The RA-200 features matched forming and sealing die tooling, one flying cross cut knife system, a vacuum pump with quick disconnects, a built-in trim removal system, and full PLC control.

Manufactured in Kansas City using inexpensive off-the-shelf North American parts, the RA-200 is readily available. Standard delivery is just eight weeks.

For more information, contact Rollstock, Inc. at (800)295-2949, or visit www.rollstock.com.

Source: Rollstock, Inc.



