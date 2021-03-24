Rollstock’s RM-100 fully automatic Rollstock Vacuum Packaging Machine offers the lowest cost of ownership in the industry with state-of-the-art simplicity that saves on cost as well as space. Its compact size starts at only 6’ 2” long so it can be operated in the smallest facilities.

The RM-100 Rollstock Machine is available at 420 mm web width and cut-offs are available from 200 mm to 300 mm. The RM-100 features programmable PLC controls with readable diagnostics and a vacuum leak check program. The chain system is guided and has an auto tensioning system to reduce stretch and wear. Dies are manufactured in Rollstock’s facility from solid aluminum block and lifted by a triple knee lever system, driven by a 4” air cylinder with variable height control. Each machine comes with training from a factory technician and a one-year warranty or 1 million cycle warranty – whichever comes first.

Manufactured in Kansas City using inexpensive off-the-shelf North American parts, the RM-100 Rollstock Machine is readily available. Rollstock, Inc. also offers a variety of accessories such as flying or guillotine cross-cut knife systems, hole punching, photo electric registration, code dating, auto labeling and gas flushing for controlled or modified atmosphere packaging.

