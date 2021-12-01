Emergent Cold Latin America (Emergent LatAm), Latin America’s newest temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics provider, has announced the acquisition of Martini Meat S.A., a market leader for cold storage, logistics and value-added services in Brazil. This acquisition, which Emergent LatAm completed through its operating subsidiary DMX Logística, adds four cold storage facilities to its growing regional network.

Martini Meat is one of the largest cold storage operators in Latin America, with facilities throughout the States of Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, all near South Brazil’s largest refrigerated cargo ports. Its network consists of 74,000 pallet positions, 69,000 square meters of storage capacity, and over 400 employees. Martini Meat offers customers best-in-class temperature-controlled storage, handling and transportation services.

The combination of Martini Meat and DMX Logística unlocks significant new opportunities. Customers will now benefit from a full end-to-end logistics and transportation solution, from the processing plant to an Emergent LatAm warehouse, a container terminal or directly to the port. Both companies enjoy deep industry expertise, which will create new and innovative service offerings, and a seamless customer experience.

“I’ve long admired Martini Meat for its leading market position and deep customer relationships,” said David Palfenier, president of Emergent LatAm. “This transaction, combined with the transportation services of DMX Logística, allows us to offer customers a fully integrated cold chain logistics solution to Brazil’s growing protein market.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the team of Martini Meat to Emergent Cold Latin America,” said Evandro Calanca, managing director of Emergent Cold LatAm. “Brazil is the world’s largest and fastest growing protein export market, which makes it an essential part of our strategy. Martini Meat provides us a base for a complete network of cold storage facilities across Brazil.”

44 Capital Finanças Corporativas acted as financial advisor and Lefosse Advogados acted as legal advisor to Emergent LatAm.



