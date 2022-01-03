Cargill has donated $100,000 to the Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF), the charitable arm of the Kansas Livestock Association (KLA), to help with relief efforts underway for producers impacted by the weather events of December 15. These and other funds will be used to purchase fencing supplies, feed and other priority needs identified by local KLA leadership in counties affected by severe weather and wildfires that burned nearly 400,000 acres. Livestock producers in the hardest hit areas lost fence, livestock and feed resources. Homes and outbuildings also were among the losses.

“Like everyone, we’re saddened by the impacts recent severe weather had on farming and ranching operations across Kansas,” said Hans Kabat, president of Cargill’s North American protein business. “Cargill has long been a trusted partner for farmers and ranchers and we’re proud to stand with KLA and the Kansas Livestock Foundation to offer our support in helping families begin to rebuild.”

Donations to KLF for relief efforts are welcome and encouraged. To donate, go to www.kla.org and click on the KLF wildfire relief link. Checks can be sent to KLF, 6031 SW 37th Street, Topeka, KS 66614.

“We appreciate Cargill’s substantial contribution in support of Kansas livestock producers impacted by the fires and other severe weather,” said KLA Chief Executive Officer Matt Teagarden. “With the help of Cargill and other generous donors, those affected will be better equipped to recover and rebuild.”

KLF has a proven process to equitably distribute funds collected, with every dollar donated going to those Kansas producers impacted by the recent weather event. Applicants do not have to be KLA members. Those interested in applying to receive funds can call the KLA office at (785) 273-5115 to be placed on a list to receive the application when it is finalized. Once completed, the application also will be accessible at www.kla.org/resources/wildfire-relief-resources.

KLF was established in 1983 to operate solely and exclusively for charitable, scientific and educational purposes that advance the interests of the Kansas livestock industry. For more information about KLF, contact Ryan Higbie by calling the KLA office or emailing ryan@kla.org.

Source: Cargill