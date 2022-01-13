The North American Meat Institute (NAMI) and FMI - The Food Industry Association (FMI) made the difficult decision to cancel the 2022 Annual Meat Conference (AMC) out of respect for the health of our communities and due to the attention and consideration our respective members are putting into their operations.

“The purpose of AMC is to bring together retailers and the meat and poultry industry,” said NAMI President and CEO Julie Anna Potts. “Like the meat and poultry industry, many of our partners in retail are experiencing significant operational and supply chain challenges. At this time, attending an in-person conference is difficult which diminishes the value of the event for all participants.”

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin commented, “Our community is prioritizing the health of its people and operations so that we will be able to continue to serve the shopper, but we are committed to sharing additional category insights with our audiences throughout the year.”

A full refund will be issued to all attendees, exhibitors and sponsors, and event coordinators will cancel hotel reservations on behalf of registered attendees.

While the in-person event is canceled, NAMI and FMI, in partnership with Sealed Air, will host a virtual discussion series regarding The Power of Meat analysis. The kickoff to this three-part series will be hosted beginning February 7. Registration information will be available via the conference website and in a follow-up communication to previously registered attendees. The analysis will also be available for free to members of our respective organizations and previously registered attendees.

Sources: FMI, North American Meat Institute