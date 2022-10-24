The North American Meat Institute and FMI – The Food Industry Association are unveiling a new look for the Annual Meat Conference (AMC) while promising a renewed, high-impact forum to encourage strategic trading partner experiences and to better deliver on the demands from the meat customer.

“Our pulse on the shopper has never wavered, but we recently made some new discoveries about our organizations, the businesses we represent and how we deliver an event experience to support our members’ goals for innovation and growth,” said the organizations. “We decided that 2023 is our year to design a brand with the team at Midan Marketing that evokes a modern, personalized protein experience.”

See the new look here: https://www.meatconference.com/

AMC 2023 will explore protein’s attributes and advantages according to attendees’ unique business needs by:

Helping to define, market and sell brand and products.

Creating a forum and re-establishing connections with potential partners, contacts and opportunities – both within and throughout the industry.

Delivering data, trends and insights to give brands and products a distinctive point of view to differentiate and position attendees’ businesses.

Providing an extensive range of food and sensory experiences, product demonstrations and exciting presentations that can only be experienced in-person at AMC.

Unveiling the Power of Meat , a key industry analysis of shoppers’ attitudes and purchasing decisions for meat.

The Annual Meat Conference 2023 is March 6-8 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. To learn more and register, please visit meatconference.com.

Sources: FMI, North American Meat Institute