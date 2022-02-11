Kassow Robots, a developer of 7-axis cobot solutions for machine tending, material handling, and related applications, is strengthening its sales team with the appointment of Ulrich Möller as sales manager for the DACH region. In taking this step, Kassow Robots reinforces its sales presence, an established goal for 2022.

Möller is well acquainted with the robotics industry. He previously worked as a field sales engineer at Omron and continues to be involved in the German Robotics Association as head of mobile robotics. The engineering graduate will support systems integrators at Kassow Robots in their sales activities in DACH and drive forward expansion of the company’s network of sales partners and end-of-arm (EOA) tool manufacturers. Alongside Dieter Pletscher, Kassow Robots’ global sales manager, he will represent Kassow Robots at in-person and virtual events and on social media.

“We are delighted to have Uli Möller at Kassow Robots,” says Pletscher. “He is not only a very enthusiastic automation specialist with years of cobot experience but also a well-connected colleague who will vigorously communicate the added value of our 7-axis lightweight cobots.”

Company founder and CEO Kristian Kassow stresses, “The DACH region remains an especially important region for us, and one that we want to strengthen with this new appointment. On the one hand, of course, is the economic power of the medium-sized industry in particular. This industry is hard hit by a severe shortage of skilled workers. Our cobots help companies overcome this challenge by automating repetitive tasks.”

7-Axis cobots Help medium-sized companies

Möller looks forward to his new tasks at the Copenhagen-based cobot manufacturer: “Kassow Robots has an exciting and extensive product portfolio on the market. These five 7-axis cobots, with a payload of up to 18 kg and a reach of up to 1,800 mm, cover almost every need there is for cobots. I see huge opportunities for medium-sized companies, since these really easy-to-use cobots can help them to cost-effectively defy the shortage of skilled workers. The seventh axis offers unique mobility that makes automation possible even in the most confined spaces —in other words, where conventional models fail.”

Source: Kassow Robots