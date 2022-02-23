Wooster Products' StairMaster safety renovation treads provide sure footing on interior and exterior stairs and landings. They are offered in 9-inch or 11-inch widths, and available in many coordinating or contrasting colors, including photoluminescent, to enhance front edge visibility and safety. With a proprietary bonding process which ensures a long service life, this anti-slip renovation stair tread is ideal for exit path markings, safety egress systems, steps, and landings. StairMaster meets 2015 IFC code compliance and is well suited for interior or exterior retrofit applications. Heat treated corrosion resistant aluminum substrate and a nearly diamond-hard aluminum oxide filler is guaranteed for five years but typically lasts much longer, even when subjected to heavy pedestrian traffic. StairMaster can be applied to all types of stair and landing surfaces, making it ideal for virtually all renovation projects.

Bright, long lasting NITEGLOW photoluminescent epoxy filler is free of hazardous and radioactive substances, extends uniformly throughout the filler A high content of aluminum oxide abrasive provides traction and long service life. Available in lengths to order, some to a maximum 12’0”. Clean architectural lines ensure aesthetic appeal. StairMaster is ideal for use on all types of stairs and landings.

StairMaster renovation safety tread is available in 9- or 11-inch widths, includes a mill finish extruded aluminum base, with a beveled edge, and countersunk holes as standard. Anchors available include Tapcon screws, Wood Screws, Machine Screws, or Expansion Screws.

Anti-slip filler includes approximately 65% virgin grain aluminum oxide/silicon carbide abrasive. Photoluminescent epoxy binder is a fully cured resilient epoxy with a filler ratio of 16% minimum for enhanced cleanability.

Source: Wooster Products