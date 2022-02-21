Corfu Foods, Inc., a Bensenville, Ill. firm, is recalling approximately 6,570 pounds of swai (Siluriformes) fish products imported from Vietnam that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen swai fish fillet items were imported on Jan. 15, 2022. The following products are subject to recall. See labels here.

15-lb. bulk corrugated box packages containing various sizes of "PACIFIC DYNASTY SWAI FILLETS" and lot code VN 461 VI 354.

These items were shipped to institutions, restaurants, and retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Consumers may have purchased the swai fillets in bulk or hand wrapped from the fish counter at retailers.

The problem was discovered when a company notified FSIS that they received and further distributed imported product without verifying that the product was presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional, restaurant, or consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants and institutions are urged not to serve these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Chris Memmos, director of sales and marketing, Corfu Foods, Inc., at 630-595-2510 or cm@corfufoods.com.

Source: Corfu Foods, Inc.



