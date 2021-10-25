AFFCO USA, Importer of Record in Jacksonville, Fla., is recalling approximately 24,461 pounds of frozen raw lamb shoulder products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen raw lamb shoulder items were imported on July 12, 2021. Click here to see the label. The following product is subject to recall:

Cardboard boxes weighing between 33-lb to 39-lb each containing frozen raw lamb square cut shoulder bone-in products with shipping mark of M1353023.

Each box bears the New Zealand establishment seal “SPM135.” These items were shipped to distributors in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York and Pennsylvania for further distribution to retailers.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Andrew Kopic, president, AFFCO USA at 904-263-4971.

Source: AFFCO USA