The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for beef stock products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the affected product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The beef stock item was imported on or around November 5, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

32-oz. cartons containing “Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock NO SALT ADDED” with UPC 7789045652 and codes 25MAR2022 and 26MAR2022 on the label.

The product subject to the public health alert bears the Canadian mark of inspection for “882.” This item was shipped to retail locations in Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the purchaser determined that it was delivered without FSIS import re-inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Source: FSIS