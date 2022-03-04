The National Provisioner is conducting its annual survey of meat, poultry and prepared foods companies. We want your company to participate in this survey of the meat and poultry industry. The data that we gather will be used for two separate lists:

TOP 100 REPORT: This annual survey of the leaders in the meat & poultry industry charts the largest processors in the industry.

GREATEST GAINS REPORT: The annual Greatest Gains Report looks at the fastest-growing companies in the industry, with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. Please note that companies can be eligible to appear on this list of fast-growing companies, even if they do not appear on the Top 100 Report.

The form is available online at https://www.provisioneronline.com/top-100-questionnaire.

Companies who wish a Word document to fill out and send back can email gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com.