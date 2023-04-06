The National Provisioner’s annual Top 100 survey of meat and poultry companies along with allied prepared food industry companies depends on input from industry stakeholders like you — and we want to hear from you.

If you haven’t already done so, fill out the questionnaire for inclusion in The National Provisioner’s Top 100 2023 survey.

We are looking to gather information from companies across the broad scope of the meat and poultry industry. Large corporations, small processors, beef, pork, poultry, further-processed companies, publicly traded, privately held, mutligenerational, new startups — it’s a diverse industry, and the more companies participate the more meaningful the report will be.

We are looking to highlight not only the big players but also the successful smaller and mid-sized companies that are making their mark:

Top 100 Report: This annual survey of the leaders in the meat and poultry industry charts the performance of the largest processors in the industry.

Greatest Gains Report: Just because your business isn't among the industry's Top 100 (yet), that doesn't mean it isn't a big deal. The Greatest Gains Report looks at the fast-growing companies in the industry, with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. Companies can be eligible to appear on this list of fast-growing companies even if they do not appear on the Top 100 Report.

To participate in these reports, fill out the questionnaire or email me at fwilkinson@bnpmedia.com.

The deadline to participate in the Top 100 and Greatest Gains reports is Friday, April 7, 2023 — let us know how your business is doing.