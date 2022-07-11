As COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns eased a bit (depending on the part of the United States you happened to be in) and breathed some life back into foodservice demand that had plummeted in 2020, 2021 suggested to meat processors what the “new normal” might mean for their sales and overall company growth.

And for many, it meant strong (even record) sales and a strong growth profile, whether it be for new products or expansion into new markets. But despite the numerous challenges meat processors must contend with in the current economic climate, more than a few Top 100 survey respondents reported having their best year ever in 2021.

While it has been said the three most important thing in real estate are “location, location, location,” for meat processors the three most important things in doing business might be “labor, labor, labor.”

Stubbornly tight labor availability joined supply chain delays and shortages as the top concerns for most respondents. Despite having to vie for inputs, equipment and workers, respondents are seeing the opportunities and not just contending with the challenges while navigating their way through rising cattle prices and inflationary increases on packaging supplies.

"If we can find the labor to fill orders, it should be a good year," Roger Williams, president of Union City, Tenn.-based Williams Sausage Co. Inc. said in the survey. Williams Sausage Co. reported record sales of nearly $160 million for 2021.

Another record-setting performance was reported by Hormel, with the company setting record net sales, exceeding both $10 billion and $11 billion in sales for the first time in 2021, while also reporting the company’s two greatest net sales quarters in company history. The company reported investing more than $230 million into capital projects to boost production capacity in 2021, while returning a company record $523 million in dividends to shareholders.

Nearly two out of three of Top 100 survey respondents rated 2021 as either “good” or the “best ever” for their companies. Asked about the "greatest opportunity for your business in the coming year," a common refrain from respondents was taking advantage of expansion opportunities in existing markets as well as in new territories along with the growth in value-added products and foodservice business.

Twenty respondents reporting strong 2021 performance said they expect 2022 will be even better for their businesses.

If your company would like to be considered for the 2023 Top 100 Report, email Fred Wilkinson at wilkinsonf@bnpmedia.com.

BEEF

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 1252.46 11,386 National Beef Packing Co LLC 1,160 1,160 STX Beef Co. LLC 614 614 Golden West Food Group 481.5 1070 Branding Iron Holding Inc. 460.7 475 Golden State Foods 388 400 Colorado Premium 357 420 Jensen Meat Co. Inc. 306.9 310 Monogram Foods 170 1,000 Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats 121.7 196.3 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 121.7 196.3 John Soules Foods 105.9 706 George’s Inc. 68 1,700 Dole & Bailey Inc. 33 50 Cloverdale Foods Co. 26.56 166 Indiana Packers Corp. 24 1,200 Brookwood Farms 21.25 85 Abbyland Foods Inc. 16.85 421.2

CHICKEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Sanderson Farms Inc. 4,799 4,799 George’s Inc. 1,615 1,700 House of Raeford Farms Inc. 1,300 1,300 Case Foods Inc. 1,022 1,022 John Soules Foods 600.1 706 Hormel Foods Corp. 341.58 11,386 Golden West Food Group 310.3 1,070 Monogram Foods 60 1,000 Colorado Premium 50.4 420 Indiana Packers Corp. 24 1,200 Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats 21.59 196.3 Abbyland Foods Inc. 8.4 421.2 Dole & Bailey Inc. 6 50 Brookwood Farms 4.25 85

PORK

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 5,579 11,386 Indiana Packers Corp. 1,116 1,200 Monogram Foods 380 1,000 Rantoul Foods 348 348 Abbyland Foods Inc. 336.96 421.2 Swaggerty Sausage Co. 236 236 Golden West Food Group 224.7 1,070 Williams Sausage Co. Inc. 159.8 159.8 Cloverdale Foods Co. 139.44 166 Cooper Farms 117 585 Trim Rite Food Corp. 103.5 103.5 Brookwood Farms 55.25 85 Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats 23.56 196.3 George’s Inc. 17 1,700 Branding Iron Holding, Inc. 14.25 475 Colorado Premium 12.6 420 Golden State Foods 12 400 Dole & Bailey Inc. 2.5 50

TURKEY

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 2,163.34 11,386 Cooper Farms 468 585 Abbyland Foods Inc. 58.97 421.2 Monogram Foods 50 1,000 Golden West Food Group 10.7 1,070 Indiana Packers Corp. 36 1,200 Brookwood Farms 4.25 85

EXPORT

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 683.16 11,386 Sanderson Farms Inc. 446.31 4,799 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Case Foods Inc. 153.3 1,022 Rantoul Foods 104.4 348 George’s Inc. 85 1,700 Carl Buddig & Co. 38.15 763 Trim Rite Food Corp. 31.05 103.5 Cooper Farms . 29.25 585 STX Beef Co. LLC 6.5 614 Golden State Foods 12 400 Swaggerty Sausage Co. 4.72 236 Dole & Bailey Inc. 1 50

NATURAL / ORGANIC

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 1,708 11,386 George’s Inc. 425 1,700 Swaggerty Sausage Co. 47.2 236 Carl Buddig & Co. 38.15 763 Dole & Bailey Inc. 12 50 Cloverdale Foods Co. 8.3 166 West Liberty Foods 8.1 809 Branding Iron Holding, Inc. 4.75 475

FRESH

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 7,628.62 11,386 Sanderson Farms Inc. 4,299.9 4,799 George’s Inc. 1,258 1,700 Indiana Packers Corp. 960 1,200 Golden West Food Group 941.6 1,070 Case Foods Inc. 664.3 1,022 West Liberty Foods 558.21 809 STX Beef Co. LLC 552.6 614 Colorado Premium 210 420 Monogram Foods 200 1,000 John Soules Foods 183.56 706 Rantoul Foods 174 348 Monogram Foods 170 1,000 Golden State Foods 168 400 Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats 157.04 196.3 Cloverdale Foods Co. 129.48 166 Trim Rite Food Corp. 72.45 103.5 Williams Sausage Co. Inc. 71.91 159.8 Dole & Bailey Inc. 35 50 Brookwood Farms 25.5 85 Branding Iron Holding, Inc. 23.75 475 Jensen Meat Co. Inc. 15.5 310

FROZEN

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 683.16 11,386 John Soules Foods 522.44 706 Sanderson Farms Inc. 499.1 4,799 Branding Iron Holding, Inc. 451.25 475 George’s Inc. 442 1,700 Monogram Foods 400 1,000 Case Foods Inc. 357.7 1,022 Jensen Meat Co. Inc. 294.5 310 West Liberty Foods 250.79 809 Indiana Packers Corp. 240 1,200 Swaggerty Sausage Co. 236 236 Golden State Foods 232 400 Colorado Premium 210 420 Rantoul Foods 174 348 Golden West Food Group 117.7 1,070 Williams Sausage Co. Inc. 87.89 159.8 STX Beef Co. LLC 61.4 614 Brookwood Farms 59. 5 85 Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats 39.26 196.3 Trim Rite Food Corp. 31.05 103.5 Cloverdale Foods Co. 29.88 166 Dole & Bailey Inc. 4 50

SHELF STABLE

Company Sales in Sector

(in millions) Overall Sales

(in millions) Hormel Foods Corp. 3,074.22 11,386 Monogram Foods 400 1,000 Dole & Bailey Inc. 11 50 Golden West Food Group 10.7 1,070 Cloverdale Foods Co. 6.64 166