As COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns eased a bit (depending on the part of the United States you happened to be in) and breathed some life back into foodservice demand that had plummeted in 2020, 2021 suggested to meat processors what the “new normal” might mean for their sales and overall company growth.
And for many, it meant strong (even record) sales and a strong growth profile, whether it be for new products or expansion into new markets. But despite the numerous challenges meat processors must contend with in the current economic climate, more than a few Top 100 survey respondents reported having their best year ever in 2021.
2021 Top 100 Index:
While it has been said the three most important thing in real estate are “location, location, location,” for meat processors the three most important things in doing business might be “labor, labor, labor.”
Stubbornly tight labor availability joined supply chain delays and shortages as the top concerns for most respondents. Despite having to vie for inputs, equipment and workers, respondents are seeing the opportunities and not just contending with the challenges while navigating their way through rising cattle prices and inflationary increases on packaging supplies.
"If we can find the labor to fill orders, it should be a good year," Roger Williams, president of Union City, Tenn.-based Williams Sausage Co. Inc. said in the survey. Williams Sausage Co. reported record sales of nearly $160 million for 2021.
Another record-setting performance was reported by Hormel, with the company setting record net sales, exceeding both $10 billion and $11 billion in sales for the first time in 2021, while also reporting the company’s two greatest net sales quarters in company history. The company reported investing more than $230 million into capital projects to boost production capacity in 2021, while returning a company record $523 million in dividends to shareholders.
Nearly two out of three of Top 100 survey respondents rated 2021 as either “good” or the “best ever” for their companies. Asked about the "greatest opportunity for your business in the coming year," a common refrain from respondents was taking advantage of expansion opportunities in existing markets as well as in new territories along with the growth in value-added products and foodservice business.
Twenty respondents reporting strong 2021 performance said they expect 2022 will be even better for their businesses.
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|1252.46
|11,386
|National Beef Packing Co LLC
|1,160
|1,160
|STX Beef Co. LLC
|614
|614
|Golden West Food Group
|481.5
|1070
|Branding Iron Holding Inc.
|460.7
|475
|Golden State Foods
|388
|400
|Colorado Premium
|357
|420
|Jensen Meat Co. Inc.
|306.9
|310
|Monogram Foods
|170
|1,000
|Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats
|121.7
|196.3
|House of Raeford Farms Inc.
|121.7
|196.3
|John Soules Foods
|105.9
|706
|George’s Inc.
|68
|1,700
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|33
|50
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|26.56
|166
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|24
|1,200
|Brookwood Farms
|21.25
|85
|Abbyland Foods Inc.
|16.85
|421.2
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Sanderson Farms Inc.
|4,799
|4,799
|George’s Inc.
|1,615
|1,700
|House of Raeford Farms Inc.
|1,300
|1,300
|Case Foods Inc.
|1,022
|1,022
|John Soules Foods
|600.1
|706
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|341.58
|11,386
|Golden West Food Group
|310.3
|1,070
|Monogram Foods
|60
|1,000
|Colorado Premium
|50.4
|420
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|24
|1,200
|Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats
|21.59
|196.3
|Abbyland Foods Inc.
|8.4
|421.2
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|6
|50
|Brookwood Farms
|4.25
|85
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|5,579
|11,386
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|1,116
|1,200
|Monogram Foods
|380
|1,000
|Rantoul Foods
|348
|348
|Abbyland Foods Inc.
|336.96
|421.2
|Swaggerty Sausage Co.
|236
|236
|Golden West Food Group
|224.7
|1,070
|Williams Sausage Co. Inc.
|159.8
|159.8
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|139.44
|166
|Cooper Farms
|117
|585
|Trim Rite Food Corp.
|103.5
|103.5
|Brookwood Farms
|55.25
|85
|Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats
|23.56
|196.3
|George’s Inc.
|17
|1,700
|Branding Iron Holding, Inc.
|14.25
|475
|Colorado Premium
|12.6
|420
|Golden State Foods
|12
|400
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|2.5
|50
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|2,163.34
|11,386
|Cooper Farms
|468
|585
|Abbyland Foods Inc.
|58.97
|421.2
|Monogram Foods
|50
|1,000
|Golden West Food Group
|10.7
|1,070
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|36
|1,200
|Brookwood Farms
|4.25
|85
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|683.16
|11,386
|Sanderson Farms Inc.
|446.31
|4,799
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|240
|1,200
|Case Foods Inc.
|153.3
|1,022
|Rantoul Foods
|104.4
|348
|George’s Inc.
|85
|1,700
|Carl Buddig & Co.
|38.15
|763
|Trim Rite Food Corp.
|31.05
|103.5
|Cooper Farms .
|29.25
|585
|STX Beef Co. LLC
|6.5
|614
|Golden State Foods
|12
|400
|Swaggerty Sausage Co.
|4.72
|236
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|1
|50
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|1,708
|11,386
|George’s Inc.
|425
|1,700
|Swaggerty Sausage Co.
|47.2
|236
|Carl Buddig & Co.
|38.15
|763
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|12
|50
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|8.3
|166
|West Liberty Foods
|8.1
|809
|Branding Iron Holding, Inc.
|4.75
|475
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|7,628.62
|11,386
|Sanderson Farms Inc.
|4,299.9
|4,799
|George’s Inc.
|1,258
|1,700
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|960
|1,200
|Golden West Food Group
|941.6
|1,070
|Case Foods Inc.
|664.3
|1,022
|West Liberty Foods
|558.21
|809
|STX Beef Co. LLC
|552.6
|614
|Colorado Premium
|210
|420
|Monogram Foods
|200
|1,000
|John Soules Foods
|183.56
|706
|Rantoul Foods
|174
|348
|Monogram Foods
|170
|1,000
|Golden State Foods
|168
|400
|Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats
|157.04
|196.3
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|129.48
|166
|Trim Rite Food Corp.
|72.45
|103.5
|Williams Sausage Co. Inc.
|71.91
|159.8
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|35
|50
|Brookwood Farms
|25.5
|85
|Branding Iron Holding, Inc.
|23.75
|475
|Jensen Meat Co. Inc.
|15.5
|310
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|683.16
|11,386
|John Soules Foods
|522.44
|706
|Sanderson Farms Inc.
|499.1
|4,799
|Branding Iron Holding, Inc.
|451.25
|475
|George’s Inc.
|442
|1,700
|Monogram Foods
|400
|1,000
|Case Foods Inc.
|357.7
|1,022
|Jensen Meat Co. Inc.
|294.5
|310
|West Liberty Foods
|250.79
|809
|Indiana Packers Corp.
|240
|1,200
|Swaggerty Sausage Co.
|236
|236
|Golden State Foods
|232
|400
|Colorado Premium
|210
|420
|Rantoul Foods
|174
|348
|Golden West Food Group
|117.7
|1,070
|Williams Sausage Co. Inc.
|87.89
|159.8
|STX Beef Co. LLC
|61.4
|614
|Brookwood Farms
|59. 5
|85
|Norsan Meats LLC dba Prime Meats
|39.26
|196.3
|Trim Rite Food Corp.
|31.05
|103.5
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|29.88
|166
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|4
|50
|Company
|Sales in Sector
(in millions)
|Overall Sales
(in millions)
|Hormel Foods Corp.
|3,074.22
|11,386
|Monogram Foods
|400
|1,000
|Dole & Bailey Inc.
|11
|50
|Golden West Food Group
|10.7
|1,070
|Cloverdale Foods Co.
|6.64
|166