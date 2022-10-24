Lamb sales at retail surpassed the half-billion dollar mark in August, weighing in at $545,038,148 in August, according to IRI retail sales data.

That represents a 4.6% increase from a year ago, 20.9% compared with two years ago and 38.3% compared with two years ago, IRI data suggests.

The category is mirroring the larger trend in meat case sales, with dollar sales up while volume is down.

August 2022 sales data shows 57,998,731 pounds of lamb sold, down 4.2% compared with a year ago. However, pounds sold are up 4.4% compared with two years ago and up 14.8% compared with three years ago.

U.S. lamb exports continue to trend higher, the U.S. Meat Export Federation reported in August.

In May, the Sheep Discovery Center opened, bringing together producers from six states to create a sustainable agriculture center to focus on sharpening best practices in the lamb industry.