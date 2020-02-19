Add your company to our Top 100/Top Growth Reports

The National Provisioner magazine is conducting its annual survey of meat, poultry and prepared foods companies. We want your company to participate in this survey of the meat and poultry industry. The data that we gather will be used for two separate lists:

TOP 100 REPORT: This annual survey of the leaders in the meat & poultry industry charts the largest processors in the industry.

TOP GROWTH REPORT: The third annual Top Growth Report looks at the fastest-growing companies in the industry, with a minimum of $1 million in annual sales. Please note that companies can be eligible to appear on this list of fast-growing companies, even if they do not appear on the Top 100 Report.

We are looking to gather information from companies across the wide scope of the meat and poultry industry. Large corporations and small processors; beef, pork, poultry and further-processed companies. We are looking to highlight not only the giants of the industry but also the successful smaller and mid-sized companies who have found growth areas and loyal consumers.

If you would like to participate in these reports, please send an email to Sam Gazdziak at gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com. We will send you a copy of our submission form as soon as it is available. The deadline to participate in the Top 100 and Top Growth reports will be Monday, April 6, 2020.