ONExia Inc. will be featuring three collaborative robotic packaging systems at Pack Expo East, scheduled from March 21–23, 2022. Included in the booth will be its newest product, the PalletizHD, a collaborative palletizing system that is designed and built at its facility in Pennsylvania.

The PalletizHD features ONExia’s custom palletizing software that enables end-users to easily add robots to both new and existing manufacturing lines without writing a line of code by utilizing the drag-and-drop interface.

“As the pandemic slows and tradeshows are starting back up, we are seeing the need for end of line packaging automation increase across the country,” says John Walker, manager at ONExia Inc. “Being a local show for us, we are excited to display new, turn-key collaborative robotic solutions to the manufacturers in our region struggling to keep up with their production goals,” he added.

ONExia’s booth will also feature a collaborative robotic case erector and case packer with integrated cobots from Universal Robots. These systems also require no caging and guarding to operate and can be directly integrated to existing processes.

Look for ONExia Inc. and its collaborative robotic systems at Pack Expo East in booth #2020.