BW Packaging Systems, the packaging equipment arm of Barry-Wehmiller, will showcase multiple innovations under the theme “Innovation Never Stops” in its booth (C-1800) at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, held Sept. 27 to 29. All five Barry-Wehmiller packaging companies—Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink—will present various packaging solutions that were developed, based on customer feedback, to drive significant improvements across several markets, including food, beverages and consumer products.

For cheese, produce and frozen food (IQF) products, BW Flexible Systems’ Hayssen ISB vertical form-fill-seal bagger provides the latest technology in intelligent, sanitary bagging. Pneumatic Scale Angelus’ CB50C counter-pressure integrated canning line helps craft brewers meet consumer demand for carbonated craft beverages. Accraply’s modular upgrade for Trine roll-fed labelers offers improved throughput, changeovers, and maintenance for new and existing Trine users.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we have not missed a beat on our innovation journey,” said Carol O’Neill, Barry-Wehmiller Group President, Packaging. “I am incredibly proud of how our team members persevered and managed to push our innovation projects down the path of development. We’re very excited to showcase these innovations in person at PACK EXPO Las Vegas.”

In addition to the packaging equipment that will be on view in the booth, including the aforementioned machines, BW Packaging Systems also will showcase other packaging innovations driving significant improvements across the industry. Synerlink representatives will be available to discuss SNAPCUT, the cutting tool qualification process that makes it easy for food processors to convert their form-fill-seal lines using sustainable materials like PET for yogurt cups, among other food applications. Plus, BW Integrated Systems team members will be available to share more about Maximus, an innovative case palletizer that makes mid-speed palletizing easy and efficient across multiple industries.

Also during PACK EXPO Las Vegas, BW Packaging Systems will present information on proven sustainable packaging strategies. Attendees who visit the hospitality area in booth C-1800 will find a wall displaying information about the top CPG strategies for addressing the global sustainability imperative. Additionally, this wall will include recommendations of concrete ways manufacturers can apply these strategies to make progress on their sustainability initiatives, as well as offer directions to machines running sustainable materials at booth C-1800.

BW Packaging Systems provides a broad range of proven packaging solutions by bringing together some of the industry’s most trusted and innovative brands: Accraply, BW Flexible Systems, BW Integrated Systems, Pneumatic Scale Angelus and Synerlink. Collectively, BW Packaging Systems companies offer easy-to-use technology for primary packaging, material handling, secondary packaging, labeling and sleeving, and process and inspection, as well as complete packaging line integration.