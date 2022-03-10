The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product containing a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer due to concerns that the salad dressing may contain hard plastic. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed.

The chicken salad product items were produced on 3/03/22, 3/04/22, 3/05/22, and 3/06/22. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view label here]:

12-oz. plastic tray packages containing “Trader Joe’s CRUNCHY SLAW with Chicken, Crispy Noodles & Peanut Dressing” and a use by date of 03/09/22, 03/10/22, 03/11/22, or 03/12/22 printed on the label.

The products bear establishment number “P-6247” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah.

The problem was discovered when an FSIS inspected establishment received notification from their salad dressing supplier that the salad dressing, which is regulated by FDA, may contain hard plastic. The establishment then notified FSIS of the issue. FSIS and FDA are coordinating on this issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA-FSIS