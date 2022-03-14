Elanco Animal Health is launching a three-part webinar series called “Let’s Talk Layers” aimed at helping producers take on important industry challenges for 2022 and beyond.

The series, presented by experts from across the global layer industry, invites producers and veterinarians into a conversation about topics impacting the future of food safety. The series will cover biosecurity, cage-free production, and the benefits of differentiating your brand. These topics were identified as being of crucial importance for the future of the layer industry during many discussions we held with customers all over the world.

“It is important for us to support egg producers from every angle in order to ensure they can run a sustainable business, maintain a high standard of animal welfare and continue to provide consumers with a safe product,” said Chase Miller, D.V.M., Elanco Layer technical advisor. “We’re excited to have secured the support of world-class experts for this webinar series to share the latest knowledge on food safety with our producers.”

Starting in March 2022, each session in the webinar series will provide a deep dive into the featured topic.

Let’s Talk Biosecurity

The series will kick off on March 15, 2022 with a focus on biosecurity. Eduardo de Souza Pinto, president of operations Hy-Line International, will take a look at biosecurity as an investment, rather than a cost. De Souza Pinto, who has worked in numerous industry positions related to biosecurity, will talk about how to calculate return on investment in biosecurity and how to identify the right critical success factors to implement and maintain the highest possible standard of biosecurity.

Let’s Talk Cage-free Production

The second session on May 19, 2022 will feature two speakers, each expert in their very special area. Andrew Joret, chairman of the British Egg Industry Council, will share how consumer perceptions are changing and what the drivers are behind the move to cage-fee production.



He’ll also discuss how changes in the production system, such as going cage-free, can impact industry economics, and he will share success stories from such industry transitions. Dr. Déborah Temple from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona will provide her view on animal welfare implications of cage-free production. Temple is a veterinarian and research scientist who studies the behavior and welfare of farm animals, with a focus on working with farmers to develop practical approaches to improve animal welfare. She will share her experience of the challenges producers may expect when moving to a cage-free system.

Let’s Talk Branding

The series will conclude on October 27, 2022 with presenter Mark Williams, CEO and secretary of the British Egg Industry Council, which he has headed for more than 20 years. Williams will discuss how producers can differentiate their brand and sustain that differentiation over time. Drawing on his experience with the Council, Williams will also talk about the UK Lion Code for eggs and how it gained global recognition.

About Elanco Salmonella 360° Solutions

Elanco supports Food Safety with a comprehensive suite of products and programs. Addressing Salmonella in laying operations requires an integrated, comprehensive approach to Food Safety. Salmonella 360° from Elanco treats every stage of bird development—from egg to plate—as the last line of defense against Salmonella to prevent infection and improve food safety.

Salmonella 360° prevents Salmonella in three ways:

Building active immunity with vaccines that offer protection across the lifecycle Supporting bird immunity with nutritional products that promote intestinal health and reduce opportunities for Salmonella to colonize Protecting bird immunity with The Food Safety Program to assess Salmonella risk factors and mitigate Salmonella transmission with bioprotection products.

All sessions will be available for on-demand viewing after the initial live dates. Producers, veterinarians and nutritionists who are interested in these topics are welcome to register for the series at LetsTalkLayersElanco.com

