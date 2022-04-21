The USA Poultry & Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) and U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) recently held individual ribbon-cutting ceremonies for their newly renovated office space in Tucker, Georgia. The space is owned by “The Coop Group, LLC,” a partnership of USAPEEC and USPOULTRY.

Said Jim Sumner, president of USAPEEC, “We are so pleased to call these fine offices our new home. Co-owning this marvelous building suits our needs now and helps to assure our future so that we can continue to serve the growing export needs of the U.S. poultry and egg industry. It is fitting that we were joined for the ribbon-cutting ceremony by members of the board of the Central American Poultry Export Quota, as USAPEEC’s share of the building’s construction costs was entirely financed through revenue generated by chicken export sales conducted under the Central American Free Trade Agreement.”

“It’s a pleasure utilizing our newly renovated space. Amongst other features, the building includes a 1,400 square foot training room with a built-in, internet-accessible AV system, supported by an 850 square foot pre-function space. Maximum seating is approximately 40 people,” said John Starkey, president of USPOULTRY. “Members are welcome to utilize this space for Atlanta area meetings. Please contact Mike Boyd, mboyd@uspoultry.org, for further information.”

Source: USAPEEC and USPOULTRY