A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new (19,000 square-foot) meat processing facility in Hominy on December 28th officially celebrated the launch of the Osage Nation’s expanded capabilities to provide tribal members with fresh, locally raised beef, bison, and pork.

Following an opening prayer by Talee Red Corn, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear delivered remarks before cutting the ribbon marking the launch of the facility. A tour of the plant was given to attendees before the facility began operations.

The meat plant will process beef and bison from the Nation’s 43,000-acre ranch west of Pawhuska, and will also provide tribal ranchers with expanded capacity to process their livestock and wild game.

The new plant is designed to strengthen the Osage Nation’s capacity to address food security disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Meat from the processing plant will be distributed to the Nation’s Elder Nutrition, Child Nutrition, and Food Distribution programs. A retail store will also operate at the facility.

“Food security, which has long been a critical issue within our Nation, came under increased pressure when COVID-19 hit,” said Jann Hayman, Director of the Osage Department of Natural Resources, which is overseeing the project. “Our new meat processing plant gives us a vital new asset in overcoming the immediate disruption, and in addressing our long-term needs.

This project and a new greenhouse and aquaponics facility are being underwritten by funds made available earlier this year through the Coronavirus Assistance, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Source: The Osage Nation