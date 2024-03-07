Ruiz Food Products Inc., the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States, has hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Frisco Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the official grand opening of its Frisco, Texas, headquarters office.

Ruiz Foods made the decision in 2023 to officially move its headquarters office from Dinuba, Calif., to Frisco, Texas, after naming Frisco a regional headquarters location in 2022 to become more centrally located. Ruiz Foods’ national search, facilitated by Site Selection Group, easily identified Frisco as the right location. The move allows the company greater business opportunities and to better serve customers and manufacturing facilities in Texas, California and South Carolina. It also provides greater access to talent with important skill sets in consumer products, IT and marketing experience.

“As a national business it is important that we can effectively and efficiently serve our customers and facilities. Being centrally located in a larger metropolitan market allows us same-day access to all of our facilities, puts us closer to our customers and provides us with greater access to talent for recruitment,” said Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Foods. “We want to thank the Dallas Regional Chamber and the Frisco Chamber of Commerce for welcoming us to Frisco and for their guidance and support throughout our journey.”

“We’re excited Ruiz Foods calls Frisco home,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “The company's decision to relocate its corporate headquarters from California highlights the strategic advantages and opportunities our city offers. With more than 125 new Frisco-based jobs, Ruiz Foods' growth positively contributes to Frisco's thriving economy."

“We are ecstatic to officially celebrate the opening of the new Ruiz Foods headquarters in Frisco,” said Christal Howard, president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce. “Your company values of innovation, integrity, quality, respect, and teamwork are some of the same tenets that have driven Frisco’s success. Congrats on being part of that story.”

The new headquarters occupies 25,000 square feet of the Hall Park facility and, when full, will house approximately 125 team members.

Source: Ruiz Food Products Inc.