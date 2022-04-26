Silver Fern Farms, a New Zealand red meat producer and exporter, has announced the launch of its USDA-approved Net Carbon Zero by Nature 100% Grass-Fed Angus Beef in 134 Jewel-Osco supermarkets across the Midwestern U.S.

Following the Fall 2021 expansion of its premium Lamb and Venison Medallions in Jewel supermarkets, Silver Fern Farms now offers a new selection of Net Carbon Zero 100% Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Tenderloin Steak, Top Sirloin Steak, Rib-Eye Steak, and New York Strip Steak. The product range launched in selected New York City and Los Angeles supermarkets in March 2022.

With exports to 60 countries and now supplying the U.S. market with its Grass-Fed product for four decades, Silver Fern Farms' Net Carbon Zero by Nature product is a further step along its journey towards becoming a nature positive food brand.

"Our Net Carbon Zero by Nature Angus Beef steaks and ground Beef have exactly the same bold, nutrient dense and unmatched texture of our famous 100% Grass-Fed suite of meat cuts," says Silver Fern Farms CEO Simon Limmer. "All of our cattle browse outside in nature all year-round on a diverse diet of rich clover and rye grasses, on farms that can increasingly offset the emissions they produce. This is truly beef made better."

Silver Fern Farms' unique approach to managing the emissions harnesses the biodiversity on New Zealand farms that offers significant capacity to sequester carbon.

The company utilizes "insetting" which means the carbon credits needed to offset the emissions of the product are found by working with farmers. By optimizing the role that the farms, where the animals are raised, can play in acting as carbon sinks, Silver Fern Farms sources carbon credits from its own supply chain rather than having to rely on purchasing carbon credits from other projects.

"Taking care of our emissions is our own responsibility, no-one else's," says Limmer. "We are not outsourcing our emissions, rather we are recognizing and incentivizing our farmers for their efforts to create farm environments that are better able to capture carbon, increase biodiversity, and support nature positive food production."

Limmer says that U.S. consumers and its own New Zealand cooperative farmers are more conscious than ever of the environment in which their food is raised. "In New Zealand we have a deep connection to nature and caring for the environment, it is part of who we are. With our Net Carbon Zero range, we want to show we can produce great tasting red meat in a way that is better for the planet."

All of Silver Fern Farms' 100% Grass-Fed Beef is produced with no added hormones or antibiotics, and is prepared to ensure a lean, consistent cut and deep, complex flavor in every bite. It comes in convenient pre-portioned packaging and ready to cook on the grill. A host of curated recipes and cooking tips are designed to inspire at-home cooks and skilled grillers alike to spice up usual recipes or try their hand at innovative dishes.

A committed red meat exporter to the U.S. for 30 years, Silver Fern Farms has been providing its New Zealand-farmed products to supermarkets, restaurants, and food service distributors with several product ranges including premium ground beef, beef steaks, lamb, and venison retail packs.

The Silver Fern Farms Net Carbon Zero product is processed in the U.S. by The Lamb Company in Pedricktown, NJ. Owned by farmers from New Zealand and Australia, The Lamb Company has been a leading supplier of premium naturally raised proteins in the U.S. for over 50 years.

Source: Silver Fern Farms



