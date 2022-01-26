Starting January 2022, Silver Fern Farms is set to launch its first Net Carbon-Zero Certified beef products in the U.S., marking a first-time commitment to a regenerative farming future that will eliminate the use of coal by 2030.

Silver Fern Farms is committed to supporting its farmers to contribute to these goals, through knowledge transfer and market-led incentives.

Consumer concerns are rising with respect to soil health, emissions, biodiversity, agricultural intensity, water quality, and the resilience and sustainability of the current food system, including investing in electricity and biomass, smart lighting, hot water system management, and overall water use reduction.

In 2022, Silver Fern Farms will continue that investment, with a special focus on co-funded projects with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority to halve Silver Fern Farms’ coal consumption by 2023 and reduce by two-thirds by 2025.

Companies face competing pressures to drive decarbonization, invest to serve consumer’s future needs, and deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders as they look to forge their own path to address the challenges we collectively face. It’s Silver Fern Farms’ responsibility and priority to get as much commercial value back to farmers and reward them for the good work they’re doing.

Source: Silver Fern Farms