Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, the nation’s first taquito focused franchise, is carrying its strong momentum into the summer, announcing six signed leases that will open new locations across the Southwest United States.

After beginning to franchise last year, the brand opened two new locations in 2021, and has 20 more expected to open by the end of this year. In addition to the six new leases that have recently been signed, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos has 471 locations in various stages of development across the country.

“We’ve seen Roll-Em-Up Taquitos grow tremendously over this past year,” said Chris Wyland, vice president of franchise development for Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “We opened two new locations, sparking a chain reaction that has carried over into 2022. This growth has allowed us to sign multiple multi-unit agreements and leases across the country. Throughout the past year, Roll-Em-Up has introduced a variety of new technologies, innovations, and operating systems to continue to attract qualified franchisees. To top it all off, we are thrilled to see these six new leases signed and our growth really begin to come to fruition.”

The new leases were signed throughout California and Arizona. The leases include:

Irvine Spectrum - 509 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, CA

Irvine Square - 17933 MacArthur Boulevard, Irvine, CA

Monterrey Crossing - 73120 Dina Shore Drive, Palm Desert, CA

Corona Bedford - 3935 Bedford Canyon Road, Corona, CA

Corona Parkridge - 860 N. Main Street, Corona, CA

15570 W McDowell Road, Goodyear, AZ

“Announcing Roll-Em-Up Taquitos’ franchise opportunity was a big deal for our brand, and we are so excited to continue moving forward with our growth through these recently signed leases,” said Ryan Usrey, founder and CEO of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos. “Getting these recently executed leases into A+ sites is really just the beginning. We will also soon be announcing our new drive-thru-only concept that I believe will be a game changer for our brand and franchise partners.”

The story of Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is simple and began in the home of the Usrey family, where father (Ron) and son (Ryan) fell in love with Mama Karen’s famous beef taquitos. The Usrey family, including patriarch Ron, always talked about opening their taquitos-only eatery, but unfortunately, Mama Karen passed before that dream became a reality. Fast-forward to today, they are “Blastin Reggae” and opened the first Roll-Em-Up Taquitos in Chino Hills, California in 2019, where they sold an average of 3,500 taquitos a day. Today, the brand has three locations open across Southern California in Chino Hills, Brea, and Victorville.

To help share Mama Karen’s famous taquitos with families nationwide, Roll-Em-Up Taquitos is actively seeking franchise partners with previous restaurant ownership experience and passion for the brand. With a territory fee of $20,000 and a franchise fee of $20,000, the initial investment to own and operate a Roll-Em-Up Taquitos restaurant ranges from $278,000-$585,000.

For more information about Roll-Em-Up Taquitos franchise opportunity, please visit franchise.rollemup.com.

Source: Roll-Em-Up Taquitos