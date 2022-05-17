The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP) has announced an upcoming video series to discuss the upcoming proposed changes to Appendix A & B. The series, entitled “Cooking & Cooling: Alternative Support for Appendix A & B,” will launch later this summer.

The videos will be developed and hosted by AAMP’s Outreach Specialists, Abbey Davidson and Nelson Gaydos. The series will cover many of the products that will be affected by the proposed regulatory changes. Topics to be included in the series include:

Bone-In Hams

Large Diameter Products

Jerky Products

Fermented Products

Cured Products

Not Fully Cooked, Heat-Treated, Not Shelf-Stable Products

Poultry Products

“These videos are created and published to aid meat processors and the industry in identifying cooking and cooling solutions to meet the new regulatory requirements of the 2021 version of Appendix A and Appendix B. These are intended to be short, to-the-point videos of how to meet the guidelines or alternate ways to stay in compliance,” explains Davidson.

The first video series will debut on AAMP’s YouTube video channel in June, and the remaining videos will be released throughout the summer and into the fall. AAMP processor members are invited to submit questions that they may have about the proposed legislative changes, and our outreach specialists will address them in the videos. Questions can be directed to abbey@aamp.com.

FSIS announced the availability of the revisions of its cooking (lethality) and stabilization (cooling and hot-holding) guidance, referred to as Appendices A & B, in the December 14, 2021, Federal Register. Establishments that used previous versions of Appendix A as support have until December 14, 2022, to either update to the 2021 guidelines or identify alternative support.

Since these proposed changes have been announced, meat processors have had many questions and concerns regarding them. In a recent survey of AAMP members, processors are concerned that their products won’t cool quickly enough, that the products won’t hit lethality quickly enough, and that they can’t maintain relative humidity in their smokehouses. Processors are also worried about editing their HACCP plans to accommodate these changes. The ”Cooking & Cooling” video series will address these concerns and more.

The American Association of Meat Processors (AAMP), is North America’s largest meat trade organization. Membership includes more than 1,600 medium-sized and smaller meat, poultry, and food businesses: slaughterers, packers, processors, wholesalers, in-home food service business, retailers, deli and catering operators, and industry suppliers.

