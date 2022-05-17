The North American Meat Institute has applauded the nomination of Alexis Taylor to be the undersecretary for trade at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Alexis’ experience working in Congress, in the Department and as Oregon Secretary of Agriculture make her uniquely qualified for this role,” said Julie Anna Potts, president and CEO of the North American Meat Institute. “She is the right person at the right time to lead the nation’s focus on strengthening exports, expanding access to new markets and navigating an increasingly unpredictable global economy. We look forward to working with her especially as meat and poultry products are seeing record demand at home and abroad.”

Taylor’s nomination must be considered and approved by the U.S. Senate.

Source: North American Meat Institute