Beef cattle transporters are receiving notice from major packers reminding them to renew their Beef Quality Assurance Transportation certificate. To help them renew or obtain new certification, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer BQAT trainings across northwest Iowa. Extension beef specialist Beth Doran is organizing these trainings.

“BQAT certification was initiated several years ago by major packers,” Doran said. “The packers require custom truckers and producers hauling cattle with their own semi or trailer to have a current BQAT card. The objectives are human safety, animal comfort and transportation protocols to help provide a high-quality product for the consumer.

Trainings are scheduled for the following dates and locations, with preregistration required by calling the phone number listed for the site.

June 14 – ISU Extension and Outreach Sac County office, 620 Park Ave., Sac City. RSVP to 712-662-7131.

July 12 – ISU Extension and Outreach Clay County office, 110 W. 4th St., Spencer. RSVP to 712-262-2264.

Aug. 9 – ISU Extension and Outreach Sioux County office, 400 Central Ave. NW, Orange City. RSVP to 712-737-4230.

Nov. 29 – ISU Extension and Outreach Cherokee County office, 209 Centennial Dr., Cherokee. RSVP to 712-225-6196.

All workshops are from 1-3 p.m. and are free to attend. Participants should preregister two days in advance of the workshop they plan to attend.

For those unable to attend a training, BQAT is also available online. For more information, contact Doran at 712-737-4230 or email doranb@iastate.edu.

Source: Iowa State University