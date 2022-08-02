Triangle Package Machinery Co. announced Bob McAtee, Western regional sales manager, has retired after nearly 10 years with the company.

With over 25 years of experience in the packaging machinery industry, McAtee’s true expertise lies in his vast knowledge of the fresh produce market, amongst others. He utilized this experience to bring Triangle into the fresh produce industry, as well as encouraged the use of ultrasonic sealing technology in order to best suit it. Furthermore, that knowledge helped lead to the development of Triangle's Compact bagger. McAtee’s understanding of the market and respect of the customer helped him stand out and achieve success over the years, during which he developed many long-term relationships with customers.

Previous to joining Triangle, McAtee served in similar regional roles with Ilapak Packaging Machinery, Matrix Packaging, Bosch Packaging Technology and Mettler Toledo Safeline.

McAtee will be kept busy in his retirement. In addition to consulting, McAtee will use his decades of experience to help mentor his son, who is growing in his own sales career in packaging. He will also enjoy spending his time traveling, playing golf, and wine tasting.

“Bob has been instrumental in helping us grow our western region over the past decade,” said Bryan L. Muskat, CEO of Triangle. “We’re grateful for his efforts and the industry knowledge he brought to the team. The entire Triangle family appreciates the time he spent with us and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Source: Triangle Package Machinery Co.