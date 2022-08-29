The 24th Annual Niman Ranch Pork Company Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration, in partnership with Food Tank, will stream its free, educational summit on Saturday, September 10, 2022, starting at 8:30 a.m. CT (9:30 am ET).

For the past 24 years, Niman Ranch has hosted a Hog Farmer Appreciation Celebration to give its community the opportunity to connect and celebrate family farmers.

This year's first-ever livestream event will include a fireside chat with June Jo Lee of Google's Global Food Program and sessions like Small Farms / Big Impact, Young Farmers and the Farm Bill, Levers for Change in Humane Animal Care, Family Recipes from Farm to Fork, and a Conversation with Young Farmers.

Register to attend via livestream here, or contact Bernard Pollack at bernard@foodtank.com.

Source: Food Tank



