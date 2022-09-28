The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, to solicit public comments and suggestions related to OSHA’s Whistleblower Protection Program.

This is the tenth in a series of meetings on how the agency can improve the whistleblower program.

Open to the public, the meeting will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET via telephone and virtually via Teams. The agency will provide Spanish language translation during the meeting. Those interested in joining or participating in the meeting must register in English or Spanish by Oct. 12, 2022. There is no fee to register.

OSHA is seeking comments on:

How can OSHA deliver better whistleblower customer service? What kind of assistance can OSHA provide to help explain the agency’s whistleblower laws to employees and employers?

Submit comments at the Federal eRulemaking Portal and identify using Docket No. OSHA-2018-0005. The deadline for submitting comments is Nov. 2, 2022. Read the Federal Register notice for details.

