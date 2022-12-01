The Colorado Department of Agriculture is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Senior Program Manager to oversee a new Agricultural and Food System Development unit within the Markets Division. This high-level managerial position will supervise multiple programs, including the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program, Agricultural Leadership and Workforce Development grant programs, the Specialty Crop Block Grant program and the new Community Food Access Program.

The past two years of recovery have brought several new initiatives to the Markets Division, such as the Farm to Market and Colorado Proud grants, the expanded NextGen Ag Leadership and Ag Workforce Development Programs, the Colorado Agricultural Future Loan Program and the new Community Food Access Program. This Senior Program Manager will oversee a team dedicated to supporting future farmers and ranchers and improving community access to healthy food options.

“Our Markets Division has always been heavily focused on helping Colorado ag producers find new customers and expand their operations. This new unit will support producers and community members in continuing to advance local and regional food systems while investing in future generations,” said Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “Colorado producers are often the first out the gates to get healthy food to people who need it. The Senior Program Manager will work across the Markets Division to help coordinate programs and support our state’s current and future producers as they work to diversify their operations and support their communities.”

This Senior Program Manager will provide additional strategic and management support to these new initiatives and free up existing staff resources to dedicate their attention to other core Markets programs, such as wine promotion, international marketing, Colorado Proud, and Fruit and Vegetable Inspection programs.

“With the new programs, we have expanded the services of the Markets Division into new areas like food access and supporting future generations of ag, through financial assistance to beginning and future farmers and ranchers, as well as next gen leadership grants,” said Tom Lipetzky, director of the Markets Division. “These varied programs allow us to support a diverse and vibrant future for agriculture across our state. With the new Community Food Access Program we are honored to play a role in increasing access to fresh, nutritious, locally grown food directly to Colorado communities.”

This is a 2.5-year term-limited position expiring on June 30, 2025. This position will provide a unique opportunity for anyone with experience in agricultural or food systems development and program management to lead an experienced team of program managers implementing new programs that support farmers and ranchers and advance Colorado food systems from field to plate. Primary job duties include strategic planning and program growth, community engagement, directing program operations, staff supervision and budget management.

Applications are being accepted online through GovernmentJobs.com. The application window closes on Dec. 15. Candidates must be Colorado residents at the time of application.

Source: Colorado Department of Agriculture